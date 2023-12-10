Meet: 2025 OL/DL Brynner Inman
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Brynner Inman
School: Nashville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @brynner17
Instagram: brynner.inman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Offseason training is weightlifting, conditioning and track as well as camps
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16655500/65352fd296760609240c07fb
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I hold myself and my teammates to a high standard of play along with our attitudes in tough situations. I am uplifting and encouraging and give it all on the field every play of every game.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I would say my favorite career moments would be making it to playoffs both years as a varsity starter and getting to spend the time with my teammates.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Royce Newman because he is from a small school (Nashville) and through his work ethic made it all the way to the NFL.