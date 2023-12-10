Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2025 OL/DL Brynner Inman

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024

Name: Brynner Inman

School: Nashville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @brynner17

Instagram: brynner.inman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Offseason training is weightlifting, conditioning and track as well as camps

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16655500/65352fd296760609240c07fb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I hold myself and my teammates to a high standard of play along with our attitudes in tough situations. I am uplifting and encouraging and give it all on the field every play of every game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I would say my favorite career moments would be making it to playoffs both years as a varsity starter and getting to spend the time with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Royce Newman because he is from a small school (Nashville) and through his work ethic made it all the way to the NFL.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement