Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brynner Inman

School: Nashville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @brynner17

Instagram: brynner.inman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Offseason training is weightlifting, conditioning and track as well as camps

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16655500/65352fd296760609240c07fb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I hold myself and my teammates to a high standard of play along with our attitudes in tough situations. I am uplifting and encouraging and give it all on the field every play of every game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I would say my favorite career moments would be making it to playoffs both years as a varsity starter and getting to spend the time with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Royce Newman because he is from a small school (Nashville) and through his work ethic made it all the way to the NFL.