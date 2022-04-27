Meet: 2025 OL/DL Declan Walsh

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Declan Walsh

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @declanwalsh54

Instagram: walsh.declan_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16090693/6148d5b7bed6680b6000b5f5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My grit I bring toward the field and especially in practice. Also, how I know that you learn just as much from watching film as you actually play.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating my brothers high school in our big Nazareth vs. Benet rivalry.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Akiem Hicks because he brings so much to the table when he plays. He can pass rush you, bull rush you, and make you laugh in between plays.