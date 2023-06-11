Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: DJ Maloney

School: Hersey

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Dj_maloney06

Instagram: Djmaloney4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Attending TNT.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13441968/63640b829a9c3d0b387a3180

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have recieved letters to attend junior days from Bowling Green, North Central, Robert Morris, university of Wisconsin-Plateville, and SWOSU.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals Prospect in a high scoring game in overtime. Getting my first varsity pancake and getting congratulated by our head coach while watching film with the whole team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack because of how dominant he was on the bears and the power he had.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track and field