Meet: 2025 OL/DL DJ Maloney
Name: DJ Maloney
School: Hersey
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Dj_maloney06
Instagram: Djmaloney4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Attending TNT.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13441968/63640b829a9c3d0b387a3180
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
I have recieved letters to attend junior days from Bowling Green, North Central, Robert Morris, university of Wisconsin-Plateville, and SWOSU.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
NA
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating our rivals Prospect in a high scoring game in overtime. Getting my first varsity pancake and getting congratulated by our head coach while watching film with the whole team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Khalil Mack because of how dominant he was on the bears and the power he had.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and track and field