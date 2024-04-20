Meet: 2025 OL/DL Everett Flannery
Name: Everett Flannery
School: Woodstock
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @EFlannery1656
Instagram: Evbev1656
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXk2bQxlSII
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a hard worker, I love bringing the energy.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning our first homecoming game in 5 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he’s a beast on and off the field.