Name: Everett Flannery

School: Woodstock

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @EFlannery1656

Instagram: Evbev1656

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXk2bQxlSII

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard worker, I love bringing the energy.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our first homecoming game in 5 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he’s a beast on and off the field.