Name: Gil Mendoza

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Gmendozer

Instagram: gilmendoza._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16217672/634034a30c54221180b23645

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a drive to be the best player, student, son, and man I can be.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going to state playoffs and doing OL/DL challenges

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams, one of the best offensive tackles, and I study him the most.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field. I do shot put and discus