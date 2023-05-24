Meet: 2025 OL/DL Harrison Majerus
Name: Harrison Majerus
School: Joliet Central
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @HarrisonMajsrus
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16230855/63447e935ef6bb08fc8a3c68
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I am a great leader and can encourage others to be they’re best
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being able to attend camps at colleges
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Volleyball