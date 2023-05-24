Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Harrison Majerus

School: Joliet Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @HarrisonMajsrus

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16230855/63447e935ef6bb08fc8a3c68

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a great leader and can encourage others to be they’re best

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to attend camps at colleges

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Volleyball