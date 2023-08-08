Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joe Pettt

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @JoePettit77

Instagram: joe_pettit7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I do strength/speed agility at Legends Sports Performance in St Charles year round.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16196661/632ff3c1bed74708b07a5dbf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I was invited to Augustana College camp. I’ve also had some interest from Ohio State, Western Michigan, and Louisville University rugby programs.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Strength,speed, leadership, experience, work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the UYFL National Championships and starting varsity on offense and defense my sophomore season. Yesterday, I set school record for squat at 530lbs and overall lift record at 1105lbs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle and was a state qualifier at 220 in 2023. I also play rugby and was picked to play with the Illinois Select Team in 2023.