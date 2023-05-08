Meet: 2025 OL/DL Jonathan Hayes
Name: Jonathan Hayes
School: Montini Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 257 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Instagram: Hayes.jc70
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Fist Football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336263/6356945fab927905ec86807d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Miami of Ohio
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leader, fast learner, coachable, commited
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
The best wins and hardest loses
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ Watt because he has work ethic and is a leader.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No