Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jonathan Hayes

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 257 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @HayesJC70

Instagram: Hayes.jc70

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336263/6356945fab927905ec86807d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Miami of Ohio

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leader, fast learner, coachable, commited

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The best wins and hardest loses

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt because he has work ethic and is a leader.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No