Meet: 2025 OL/DL Kaiden Morris
Name: Kaiden Morris
School: Rochelle
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @KaidenMorris55
Instagram: kaidenm55
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16445088/63706e6bab92f20aac8976ce
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
North Central College
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard worker, Team player, Leader, Respectful
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Starting on varsity as a freshman, getting sacks in playoff games my freshman and sophomore years, being named all conference 2 times
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron donald- he is undersized for his position like me but it didn’t stop him and he works so hard to get to the top and stay at the top.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling