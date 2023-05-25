Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaiden Morris

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @KaidenMorris55

Instagram: kaidenm55

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16445088/63706e6bab92f20aac8976ce

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Central College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard worker, Team player, Leader, Respectful

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting on varsity as a freshman, getting sacks in playoff games my freshman and sophomore years, being named all conference 2 times

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron donald- he is undersized for his position like me but it didn’t stop him and he works so hard to get to the top and stay at the top.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling