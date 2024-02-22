Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Logan Garcia

School: Richmond Burton

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @LoganGarcia5753

Instagram: Logangarciasport5753

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. For off season training I work with my coach and team. We have a great off season program. Coach Noll wants us ready! If I do not have training at the school. I go to a speed and agility gym. No days off. I want to be one of the guys that go to All American Bowl!

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16767563/64eac255a018a80a748b9e2c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring the best that I can be. I live and breathe football. I will do whatever the team needs me to bring. I am tough, I will leave everything I have on the field. There isn't one second that doesn't get 100%. I'm competitive. I want to be the best, I want to make those big play. I love the adrenaline from them. Passion. This game is all I've known since five years old. This is what I was meant to do! A great teammate. I embrace my teammates as family. There isn't anything I wouldn't do to help them. Committed. It doesn't matter time, day, I am here to play! If a teammate needs help I'm here for them. If a coach needs me in a new position, I will study and learn that position. Nothing but 100%. My saying with my Uncle since I was 5 years old, Be happy never Satisfied! Those are the words I live by!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my career would be this pass season. I was playing d- end and I read the play and bam...Pick 6... That was the best feeling. As a lineman to get a touch down is a dream! The celebration with my teammates. Just awesome! I will never forget it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Nick Bosa. We play the some position so he is someone I definitely look up to. I watch to see what he does and think how and when to use certain techniques.