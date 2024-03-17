Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Mathew Gasior

School: Glenbrook North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @mathewgasior74

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16192961/65392fd719a5ca171cfba2f9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A grit and grind player Limitless motor Team player

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First sack my junior year. Junior year in general

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rowan Smith, unlimited motor