Name: Ralph Love

School: Westinghouse

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @RalphLoveIII

Instagram: i.am.ralphlove

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18279877/653a8a8442066505c0454b99

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I wont quit on my team when times get tuff

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The summer, the best time to get better

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I don’t have one