Meet: 2025 OL/DL Ralph Love
Name: Ralph Love
School: Westinghouse
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @RalphLoveIII
Instagram: i.am.ralphlove
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18279877/653a8a8442066505c0454b99
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I wont quit on my team when times get tuff
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The summer, the best time to get better
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I don’t have one