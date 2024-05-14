Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ralph Love III

School: Westinghouse

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OT/DL

Twitter: @RalphLoveIII

Instagram: i.am.ralphlove

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18279877/653a8a8442066505c0454b99

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Loyalty, discipline and dedication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a starter on varsity since my sophomore year. The growth and knowledge i gained from my upperclassmen teammates has been the best moments so far. And playing in state my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce, one of the best lineman so i try to grab some of his game and input it to mine.