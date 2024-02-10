Meet: 2025 OL/DL Reynaldo Fisher
Name: Reynaldo Fisher
School: Cahokia
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 305 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter:
Instagram: rjfrmda618
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18095360/6543197aa022cd06fcba219d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Everything, Dedication, leadership, determination, and many more.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing youth football
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Russell Wilson l because I just like his dedication to the game.