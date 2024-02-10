Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Reynaldo Fisher

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 305 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter:

Instagram: rjfrmda618

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18095360/6543197aa022cd06fcba219d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Everything, Dedication, leadership, determination, and many more.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing youth football

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russell Wilson l because I just like his dedication to the game.