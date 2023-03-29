Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Senne

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: OL/DE

Twitter: @SenneRyan56

Instagram: senneryan56

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Summer Lifting, Team Camp

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16448459/63362a1bf31c610e70c89932

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy, Hard worker, Reliable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing against St. Francis in the quarterfinals, being able to play varsity after being put on JV

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ watt, hes one of the best to play his position and hes a big inspiration to me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Basketball