Name: Ryan Senne

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OG/DE

Twitter: @SenneRyan56

Instagram: senneryan56

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Summer lifting, gonna try to get to some camps

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16448459/650f3149da5c0f06102d7f3f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Enthusiasm, heart, energy

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being a defensive starter on the line even with my size disadvantage. Being able to go up against D1 athletes to improve my game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt, He was a beast at his position and i try to take notes from how he played.