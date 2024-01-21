Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ryan Senne

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @senneryan56

Instagram: senneryan56

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16448459/657d3e1b9681180a08b7c2dc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Hard work, Energy

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going against D1 athletes to test my skills, winning conference, Quarterfinals my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt, he is a beast at his position and i try to replicate my game like his