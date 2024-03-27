Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler Query

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @tylerquerry

Instagram: _tylerquerry

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690510/65328648ab92450ae06c62c6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, determined, teamwork.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, he is a undersized DTackle like me and I love the way he plays