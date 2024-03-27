Advertisement
Meet: 2025 OL/DL Tyler Query

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Tyler Query

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @tylerquerry

Instagram: _tylerquerry

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690510/65328648ab92450ae06c62c6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, determined, teamwork.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, he is a undersized DTackle like me and I love the way he plays

