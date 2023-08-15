Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dylaan Richmond

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @WinterD129

Instagram: @D1Winter

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Legacy Sports

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16672595/6394d6d96e813a0db8049bc2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northern Illinois, Boston College, Eastern Michigan, Dartmouth College, Illinois State, Western Illinois.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, tenacity, and a will to win!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making all Confence as a sophomore and leading Rich Township to its 1st 8A playoff appearance!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams 49ers. He’s one of the most complete players at his position in the NFL and I pattern my game after him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling