Meet: 2025 OL Dylaan Richmond
Name: Dylaan Richmond
School: Rich Township
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @WinterD129
Instagram: @d1winter
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legacy Sports
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16672595/6530179c1762710c7452fce8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, tenacity and accountability
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the playoffs for the 1st time in Township’s history
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams! His power, agility and footwork and the trenches is what I pattern my game after