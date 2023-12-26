Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dylaan Richmond

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @WinterD129

Instagram: @d1winter

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy Sports

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16672595/6530179c1762710c7452fce8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, tenacity and accountability

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs for the 1st time in Township’s history

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams! His power, agility and footwork and the trenches is what I pattern my game after