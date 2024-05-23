Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Evan Haskell

School: LaSalle Peru

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @EvanHaskell70

Instagram: evan.haskell70

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16351072/652c2cfebd6ba5015001db06

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a determined, hard working kid that is willing to perform however I am needed

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The team environment

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lane Johnson because he’s a veteran at my position and I try to have the same style of play as him