Name: Jaco Benson

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter:

@jacobbenson75

Instagram: @jacob_benson72

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Blue Bear OL/DL Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17756612/6535e102d224e20b30e3e4d9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will do whatever it takes to win, and I am a leader who will bring my guys up when they are down.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the third round when nobody expected us to.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams. He is a big, very athletic offensive lineman who is great in space as well.