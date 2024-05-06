Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jake Simpson

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @simpson_jake78

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a great teammate, intelligent, enthusiastic, and goal-oriented. I want football to be a part of my life for as long as possible.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments so far in my playing career are beating Carl Sandburg in Round 1 of the playoffs and our blizzard practice on Halloween in 2023.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is George Kittle. He’s my favorite player because of the love and intensity he plays the game with.