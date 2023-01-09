Meet: 2025 OL Jazarri Jackson
Name: Jazarri Jackson
School: Hillcrest
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @JazarriJackson
Instagram: Zahh8k
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legacy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16178642/6357f94fc124990684403a17
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Heart, Leadership, Determination, Performance, Perseverance
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My first varsity start, Every single down of football i’ve played
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
trent williams because he just has that type of drive to always get the job done
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track&Field, Wrestling, Volleyball