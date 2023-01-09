Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jazarri Jackson

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JazarriJackson

Instagram: Zahh8k

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16178642/6357f94fc124990684403a17

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Heart, Leadership, Determination, Performance, Perseverance

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first varsity start, Every single down of football i’ve played

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

trent williams because he just has that type of drive to always get the job done

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track&Field, Wrestling, Volleyball