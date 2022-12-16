Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joe Rodi

School: Benet Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JoeRodi74

Instagram: Joerodi9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I am currently doing off-season lifting with the team, working out with my trainer Larry Love, and during the winter I do lineman specific workouts with Derek Walker (Ex-NFL Defensive Lineman)

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I took a game day visit to NIU in October. Other than that, I have not been in contact with any other coaches so far.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a strong work ethic, when combined with my athleticism and performance in the classroom, will improve any college program interested in me.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Definitely our game against Notre Dame this past year. We were 17.5 point underdogs, and we went out and controlled the game and came out with a huge win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams is probably my favorite football player. His athleticism and strength at his size is freakish, and someone who I admire.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

