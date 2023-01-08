News More News
Meet: 2025 OL Julian Garcia

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Julian Garcia

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 216 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @GarciaJulian67

Instagram: j.garcia.71

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16317508/6377f46e6655af08f053e8d4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Central College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring positivity, leadership, and confidence

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing for a coach that trust you and you trust him.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson, he is one of the best at guards and always comes on the field showing why the DT should be afraid of him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

