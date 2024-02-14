Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Edward Devens

School: Willowbrook

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OL/LB

Twitter: @Eddiedevens

Instagram: @therealeddiedevens

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16346399/657a6e2fbed6e40a44a38396

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am an extremely hard worker, and will play whatever and wherever is needed. I am also extremely dedicated in the classroom so you will never need to worry about my grades.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning my homecoming game after one of my close friends and beloved teammates passed away.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of how hard he worked and the way he played on the field