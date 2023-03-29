Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Logan Garcia

School: Richmond Burton

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Logangarcia5753

Instagram: LoganGarciasport53

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Off season work out program at my high school. I also go to strength training when my high school is closed.

Hudl:

https://twitter.com/LoganGarcia5753

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will work hard and give it my all no matter what. Very coachable. Willing to play any position to help the team. I am a leader and very disciplined.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

During Covid my 8th grade year. I joined Orland Park Pioneers football team. Went undefeated during our season. (Being able to play because of covid)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa. We play the same spot and he is someone I look up to. He also shows me different moves to try in my games. He is a great person on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No