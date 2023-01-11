Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matthew Gasior

School: Glenbrook North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @mathewgasior74

Instagram: mathew.gasior

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

School lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16192961/63613fff8cde510d38e0ce82

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard worker, and am willing to put in the xtra hours, plus I am very good educationally.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Deerfield, and starting my first ever varsity game as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Right now it Rowan smith, he moves very well with the game and was my favorite Chicago bear.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track