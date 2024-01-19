Meet: 2025 OL Maximus Cioffi
Name: Maximus Cioffi
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @CioffiMaximus
Instagram: mcioffi75
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16129747/657faf51d45e4700fc2b7b6c
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a natural born leader that will work hard no matter the stakes
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The 8A state championship game is a memory like no other. I will remember playing in that game forever
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Larry Allen viscous playing style is something I aspire to be one day