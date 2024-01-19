Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Maximus Cioffi

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @CioffiMaximus

Instagram: mcioffi75

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16129747/657faf51d45e4700fc2b7b6c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a natural born leader that will work hard no matter the stakes

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The 8A state championship game is a memory like no other. I will remember playing in that game forever

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Larry Allen viscous playing style is something I aspire to be one day