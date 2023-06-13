Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Michael Shaughnessy

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @_Mshaughnessy

Instagram: Shaughnessy.Mikey

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336000/6377dfb8664b0b06709ed232

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, I stay on the grind year to year. Always asking questions to get better and always staying on top of my teammates so they get better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A long drive from the 60 to the goal line to tie the game. Each down going a few yards at a time.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce: he is a hard worker, gets the job done but enjoys the game too

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track: Shot and Disc