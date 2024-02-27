Advertisement
Meet: 2025 OL Michael Varon

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Michael Varon

School: Fremd

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @mikeyvaron

Instagram: michaelvaron2025

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. OLine Mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16778675/65491804a0188c11cc1961b1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leader and team player

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing on Friday nights with my best friends

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tim Tebow because he is very religious

