Name: Mohammed Hanif

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @Yaboimoe54

Instagram: Just_mo_69

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I am currently in wrestling season, but afterwards I am going to do off season lifting with the football program.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16734726/637199a190ef4e0ae85b46f0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am coachable, I am a hard worker, I always put the teams success first over my personal success.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Stepping on the field in my first varsity football game, and breaking the school trap bar deadlift record as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce is my favorite football player because he’s an amazing center and he always has a bright and positive personality.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling