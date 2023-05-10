Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nikko Jones

School: Maine East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @nikkojones30

Instagram: nikkojoness

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17756948/63543f96b023010d505cc86e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

None so far, but I am hoping to change that next season.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I will always bring hard work, dedication, and everything I can for any college I play for.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning Maine East our first football game in 6 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams is my favorite football player because I feel like me and him have the same type of play style and mindset on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and Basketball