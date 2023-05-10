Meet: 2025 OL Nikko Jones
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Nikko Jones
School: Maine East
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @nikkojones30
Instagram: nikkojoness
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17756948/63543f96b023010d505cc86e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
None so far, but I am hoping to change that next season.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I will always bring hard work, dedication, and everything I can for any college I play for.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning Maine East our first football game in 6 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams is my favorite football player because I feel like me and him have the same type of play style and mindset on the field.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball and Basketball