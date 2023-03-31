Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nikola Dale

School: Whitney Young

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 282 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @NikolaDaleWY

Instagram: big.nik77

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16160675/6365501a9a9aff0b5cd94731

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

WashU, Dakota State, Ursinus College, el Camino college, MIT, Stevenson University, Western Virginia Wesleyan College, Wheeling University, Wartburg College, Ripon College, Central State University, Baker University, Olivet Nazarene University, North Central College, Middlebury College, Bates College, Alabama A&M University , Southern Illinois University, University of Richmond, Austin College, Quincy University, Georgia Military College, Hamlin University,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My unique qualities are my drive and hunger. No one wants it more than me. I want to make it all the way and I will do whatever it takes to get there. I have the best or the second-best attendance ranking on the team. I always give it 110%, I may not be the biggest but I will always want it the most. Lastly probably my best ability is my Adaptability. I played guard that was my possession but last year I would got put at center for I believe the 8th game of the season. I had started at guard and got moved to center right in the end of the season and that game I did not have a single messed up snap and had one of, if not the best game of my freshman season. The same thing this year, we went 3 games with me playing guard and then I got switched to center, and in that game, I did well. So for the next 6 games, I played center and in my entire time as a center my sophomore year, I had only one bad snap.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career so far, was when I drove a linebacker 10 yards and then pancaked him. Another of my favorite football moments so far was when I pancaked an offensive lineman and proceeded to get a sack. Lastly, when I was blocking a 3 technique during pass pro and I then threw him. This was probably my favorite football moment of my career.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is definetly Jason kelce. Jason kelce is one of my favorites because he is an insanely good offensive linemen who helped lead the eagles to the suberbowl, I also admire his leadership skills and just his overall ability to dominate defensive players. Lastly it is also becaue he is a role model for me, he plays my postion and shows how to play it at an elite level.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No