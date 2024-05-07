Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nolan Brass

School: Byron

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 315 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @brass_nolan

Instagram: nolanbrass74

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, teamwork, coach ability, and never shying away from hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning 2 3A state championships

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because he battled through adversity by beating brain cancer and is one of the best left tackles in the league