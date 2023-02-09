Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Rhett VanBoening

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 252 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @RhettVanBoening

Our high school program has upped our offseason weight training program this winter and into spring. We have a new offensive coordinator who is shifting things around and I am making big growth. I am in our high school gym with other committed teammates at 6:45am 4 days a week. I also work with a speed coach two days a week, hit the gym in the evenings and attend FIST football sessions on the weekends. I know growth in the fall is only because of the hard work done in the months prior to the season.

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/16399076/6360718664ea3413b0da2758

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Some MAC schools.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Tough mental mindset, hard work, goal driven, come from a family of experienced athletes that push each other. I like the growth from being uncomfortable able that motivates me.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing on the varsity line with my senior brother this year (Trenton VanBoening). Being pushed to be better and stronger every day. It was special for me to be playing center and him tackle

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brock Purdy. No one had him pinged as the “it” man. But he worked hard and persevered and has gained a lot of respect for just grinding and rising to the occasion.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and throwing