Meet: 2025 OL Rob Schiffbauer
Name: Rob Schiffbauer
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OC/OG
Twitter: @rschiff52
Instagram: @rob.schiffbauer52
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16406767/65494784a02379096808cf03
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am automatic as a shot gun snapper. I have good blocking technique and like to finish my blocks.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the playoffs. Being named the Tribal Chief (o-lineman of the week) twice during the season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce. He plays the center position with great athleticism.