Name: Rob Schiffbauer

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @rschiff52

Instagram: @rob.schiffbauer52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16406767/65494784a02379096808cf03

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am automatic as a shot gun snapper. I have good blocking technique and like to finish my blocks.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs. Being named the Tribal Chief (o-lineman of the week) twice during the season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce. He plays the center position with great athleticism.