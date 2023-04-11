Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryder McMurray

School: Hinsdale South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @RyderMcMurray72

Instagram: RyderMcMurray72

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team training and lifts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14038858/635322aa4210100870c0e92a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Kent State University Yale University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My greatest qualities as a player are my football IQ and determination. On the field I can react quickly and I am coachable. I understand tendencies, and am able to predict what one will do by watching film. I also am a player who won’t give up. I have gone through many ups and downs as a player and teammate, but I have never given up and I continue to be a dedicated leader.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A few of my favorite monments in my football career have been made by my teammates. This past year I was able to play side by side with my brother both on offense and defense. I also enjoy the bond my team has made. Football is the greatest team sport as all 11 players need to be on the same page in order to be successful. My team has a great bond and we love what we do. We all sacrifice for one another, and all count upon each other to accomplish our goals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Ray Lewis. Ray Lewis was a leader and an aggressive player, but also a humble person. He worked hard and always knew there was room for improvement.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No