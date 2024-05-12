Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joey Nitti

School: Wheeling

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @NittiJoey

Instagram:

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16231704/65e20c3eb3c8cf0a001557e3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Weightlifting/Speed training

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I feel as if I have great knowledge on and off the field. I have been playing football since 5th grade and I have been in so many different scenarios and have learn the way of football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I think my favorite was my first ever varsity game because I did not hold back and played one of my best games ever.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is JJ Watt. I like JJ because he was relentless on the field. The guy didnt even let a bloodied up face stop him. He showcased his talent every single game and always played 110%. Outside of football he is also an amazing person.