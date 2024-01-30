Meet: 2025 OLB Michael Zawilenski
Name: Michael Zawilemski
School: St. Viator
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: OLB
Twitter: @m_zawilenski
Instagram: michaelzawilenski
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.Offseason lifting with team and outside training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16562277/65498a4b2352620a404eb17b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, consistency, dedication, determination
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Shutting out Richmond-Burton 14-0 this year to win our first playoff game in 5 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Troy Polamalu. His instincts and athletic ability were unmatched and his playing style is what makes him stand out. He played every snap like it was his last.