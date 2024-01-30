Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Michael Zawilemski

School: St. Viator

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @m_zawilenski

Instagram: michaelzawilenski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Offseason lifting with team and outside training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16562277/65498a4b2352620a404eb17b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, consistency, dedication, determination

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Shutting out Richmond-Burton 14-0 this year to win our first playoff game in 5 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Troy Polamalu. His instincts and athletic ability were unmatched and his playing style is what makes him stand out. He played every snap like it was his last.