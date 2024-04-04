Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Justin Buckner

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OLB/Nickle

Twitter: @JustinB2025

Instagram: jbuck2111

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. GPS in mokena training facility and workouts at rita with our trainer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15759617/65ac8f96dfe3260538a2b18d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring hardwork and commitment if I go to a college I want to show every coach I can play whatever position they want me to. If we have an optional lift I’m going to be there.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far in my career at St.Rita was playing against JCA. Our St. defense was balling out the whole entire game and after the game we were all tired but we saw eachother and we fought for one another.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or Ed Reed because they were dawgs on the football field and that’s how I want to be. If you see their highlights they are attacking the ball every single play.