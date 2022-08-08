Meet: 2025 OLB/RB Brody Paluch
Name: Brody Paluch
School: Mundelein
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: OLB/RB
Instagram: Bpaluch3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/profile/16516916/Brody-Paluch/highlights
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Smart, athletic, team player, always wanting to get better
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Everything
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey or TJ Watt, because of their confidence, electric player, team player, always wanting to be the best.