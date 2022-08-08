Meet: 2025 OLB/RB Brody Paluch

Name: Brody Paluch

School: Mundelein

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: OLB/RB

Twitter: @Bpaluch23

Instagram: Bpaluch3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/16516916/Brody-Paluch/highlights

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Smart, athletic, team player, always wanting to get better

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Everything

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey or TJ Watt, because of their confidence, electric player, team player, always wanting to be the best.