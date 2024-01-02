Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Luke Gormsen

School: Jacobs

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: OLB/DB

Twitter: @LukeGormsen

Instagram: LukeGormsen22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting everyday, everyday morning and afternoon Tom Nelson Training (TNT) 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16140379/6542621ada510a041cc46615

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership on and off the field, with the ability to be coached, and coached hard, I also bring work ethic and the want to get better in any way, I also know there is life after football

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to war with my brothers every Friday night and coming out victorious

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Hurts is my favorite player, the way he approaches the game with a chip on his shoulder with something to prove, also how serious he takes the off-season and how hard he works makes him my favorite player