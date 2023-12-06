Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zach Beitler

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OLB/S

Twitter: @ZacharyBeitler

Instagram: zacbeitler

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Speed and agility training plus weight lifting at Rudy's Gym

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Mfytc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would bring the following unique qualities: battling through adversity - if a play does not go my way, I will get back up and focus on the next one, teamwork (being able to help push my team past any hardships we encountered - together) and focus/dedication to my team as we are a family.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far in my high school career, was making it to the 2023 IHSA State Football Championships and playing in front of so many fans and my family.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player would have to be John Lynch. He liked delivering big hits from the safety position and John played with aggression and confidence.