Meet: 2025 OLB/SS Justin Buckner
Name: Justin Buckner
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: OLB/SS
Twitter: @JustinB2025
Instagram: jbuck2111
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15759617/635d9ba8ab92960918949d11
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
A couple
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I bring leadership and hard work.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Going to the state championship.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deion Sanders because his mindset is amazing and how he used to play with so much fire and fuel.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball, basketball and wrestling 4 sport athlete