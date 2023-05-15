Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Justin Buckner

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: OLB/SS

Twitter: @JustinB2025

Instagram: jbuck2111

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15759617/635d9ba8ab92960918949d11

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A couple

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring leadership and hard work.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going to the state championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders because his mindset is amazing and how he used to play with so much fire and fuel.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, basketball and wrestling 4 sport athlete