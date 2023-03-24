Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Chambers

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @BigTChambers

Instagram: tylerarthurchambers

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Football Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16550154/63842ea04ba81c0aac3d1a96

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes Coach Gino Guidugli, Wisconsin. Coach Doug Mandigo, Middlebury College.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I get along with everyone and people remember me because of my energetic personality. I’ve been successful in pressure situations (starter on the 17th nationally ranked volleyball team). I’m the younger brother of a 2024 MSU Baseball commit (Brady Chambers). I also play the piano!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to the Quarter Finals of the 8a playoffs, practicing with and learning from Eddie Turek.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams 49ers, I want to watch and learn from the best.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, volleyball.