Name: Zachary Huffman

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @zachuffman64

Instagram: huffman_zac

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

working out 5-6 times a week. going to a camp next month in st charles. i been keeping my footwork in check as well.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16119909/636a79285caa7105080bb62b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i love competition and i dont give up on my team

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

either beating plainfield central on there homecoming or winning conference with my team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

trent williams. he is just such a nasty physical player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No