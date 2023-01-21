Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: AJ Bravieri

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @aj_bravieri

Instagram: AJ Bravieri

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. A lot of work by myself, working on going to throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16187301/63715a6ca676c70a7c14b920

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

St Francis, Central Michigan, Michigan Tech

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, discipline, mental toughness

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter of the second round of the playoffs, ruining planos homecoming after winning ours, being the first Johnsburg team in 3+ years to make the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, he shows very little emotion while playing and he has a lot of confidence going into anything

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, baseball