Meet: 2025 QB Anthony Shelton
Name: Anthony Shelton
School: Sandburg
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @AnthonyShelt34
Instagram: anth4ny_shelton
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
NA
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15795153/6508854de97a470a1c0a78d2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Confidence
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Passing school passing yards record
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady, Shows leadership and how to be a winner