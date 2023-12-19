Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Anthony Shelton

School: Sandburg

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @AnthonyShelt34

Instagram: anth4ny_shelton

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NA



Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15795153/6508854de97a470a1c0a78d2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Confidence

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Passing school passing yards record

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady, Shows leadership and how to be a winner